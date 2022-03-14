RBI releases new microfinance lending guidelines; all entities, banks, 7 NBFC-MFIs brought under similar rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued new directions for microfinance lending ensuring that all entities, banks, 7 NBFC-MFIs are subject to the same regulations.

A microfinance loan is defined by the RBI as a 'collateral-free' loan granted to a household with an annual household income of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Previously, the urban household income limit was Rs 2 lakh, while the rural household income limit was Rs 1.6 lakh. According to the current rule, all collateral-free loans offered to low-income households, regardless of the end use, are considered microfinance loans.

Also Read:

The previously put cap on the number of entities lending to one borrower has also been removed. The rule monthly loan repayment outflows cannot exceed 50 percent of the monthly household income, however, been retained.

75 percent of NBFC-MFI entities must qualify as microfinance institutions (MFI) loans against the 85 percent earlier.

All banks, NBFCs must provide reasons for the income discrepancy of borrowers, if any. All regulated entities must submit information on the household income of borrowers.

This is a developing story