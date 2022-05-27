RBI annual report warns global recovery may see 'significant loss of momentum'

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its annual report for 2021-22, which covers the working and functions of the central bank for the period from April 2021 to March 2022.

It also warns that negative externalities are already rippling through financial and commodity markets and surging food and fuel prices are impacting the disadvantaged adversely. Therefore the global recovery is expected to suffer a significant loss of momentum in 2022.

First, here are the key highlights of how the last year went:

1. The report points to the ill effects of the Russia-Ukraine war saying that the global macro outlook is overcast with the economic costs of the war and sanctions. Moreover, emerging markets (like India) and developing economies have had to bear the brunt of the spillovers, despite being bystanders.

2. A related point to the war is the elevation in crude prices, metals and fertiliser which have translated into a term of trade shock. Meanwhile, the central bank has had to deal with capital outflows and sizeable currency depreciation.

3. In spite of headwinds, India’s merchandise exports hit a record $421.9 bn in 2021-22.

4. Positives on the tax front: States’ revenue and capital receipts posted strong recoveries after the COVID-19 pandemic. The central tax devolution also exceeded the centre’s budget estimates.

5. Bank check: Gross NPA ratio of scheduled commercial banks at the lowest level in six years . The balance sheet of NBFCs expanded but asset quality deteriorated.

6. RBI’s balance sheet -- Transferred Rs 1.14 lakh cr to contingency fund in FY22. Supply of notes at 2.22 lakh pieces, 0.36 percent lower than 2020-21.

7. Income and transfer to govt: FY22 total income up 20 percent at Rs 1.60 lakh crore versus Rs 1.33 lakh crore last year. S urplus transferred to govt at Rs 30,307 crore vs Rs 99,122 crore last year.

Below is the economic outlook as seen by the central bank: