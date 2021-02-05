RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, GDP growth projected at 10.5% in FY22

RBI measures
> HTM to be restored to 19.5% starting June 30, 2023
> Last tranche of capital conservation buffer deferred to October 1
> Retail investors to be allowed to open gilt accounts
> MSF relaxation extended for 6 months: MSF relief provides increased access to funds to the extent of Rs 1.53 lakh crore
BREAKING: Will form expert panel to strengthen primary urban co-op banks, RBI Gov says
RBI Gov says: Funds from banks via TLTRO scheme now available to NBFCs
RBI Gov says: CRR normalisation will open up space for a variety of market operations
> Restoration of CRR in two phases beginning March 21
> Restoration of CRR in 2 phases to 3.5% with effect March 27 and 4 percent with effect May 22, 2021
RBI Gov says: Large government borrowing programme was managed seamlessly during April to December
> Gross market borrowing for FY22 is budgeted at Rs 12 lakh crore
> Will ensure orderly completion of government borrowing needs without disruption
RBI Gov on Budget: Budget 2021 has provided impetus to health and infra sectors
RBI Monetary Policy: RBI Governor Says -
> 2020 tested our capability, 2021 is setting tone for new economic era
> FDI & FPI investments have surged in recent months, reposing faith in economy
> Investment-oriented stimulus given under Atmanirbhar Bharat have begun to show results
RBI Inflation Projection
> CPI Inflation revised to 5.2%-5% in first half of FY22 as against the as against 5.2-4.6% Forecast earlier
> CPI Inflation seen at 4.3% for Q3FY22 and 5.2% for Q4FY21
> Inflation has returned to tolerance band of 4%
> CPI moved below 6 percent supported by fall in vegetable prices and favourable base
BREAKING: RBI projects GDP growth at 10.5% in FY22
RBI says that the GDP growth is likely to be in the range of 26.2% to 8.3% in first half of FY22 and 6% in Q3 in FY22.
RBI on Manufacturing
> There is an improvement in capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector to 63.3% in Q2 vs 47.3% in Q1
> Consumer confidence is reviving; Movement of goods and people and trading activity is growing
> Mfg, services & composite purchase index are in further expanding mode
RBI Monetary Policy: Governor says
> Inflation has been better than what was expected in the December meeting.
> Inflation has eased below the tolerance level of 6%.
> Outlook on growth has improved significantly
> Signs of recovery have strengthened further & list of normalising sectors is expanding
Monetary Policy: RBI says Stance to remain accommodative for as long as possible
BREAKING: RBI MAINTAINS STATUS QUO, HOLDS REPO RATE AT 4%
Do note, the repo rate was last cut in the May 2020 policy meet. Bank rate and MASF also remains unchanged
RBI Policy announcement likely very soon, repo rate expected to be held at 4%
Quote on RBI Policy by Emkay Global Financial Servcies
"The upcoming RBI policy will likely to be vociferous on communication on being the heavy-duty balancing factor in Gsec demand-supply ahead. We reckon there seems much ado about fiscal dominance of the monetary policy in the current context and monetary policy complementarity is presently needed."
" In addition, on the liquidity management front, the (mis)communication loop between the RBI and markets needs to be broken. The policy intent has been to tackle the liquidity asymmetry than to tighten its state, and to fix misplaced risk bets in money markets. We watch out for actions - such as 1) defined OMO calendar and secondary market G-sec buying; 2) no increase in variable reverse repo (VRR) quantum; and 3) maintenance of adequate system liquidity - as strong policy signals."
Here are the key lending rates as of today
Repo Rate: 4%
Reverse Repo Rate: 3.35%
Marginal Standing Facility Rate (MSF): 4.25%
Bank Rate: 4.25%
Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR): 3%
Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR): 18%
RBI MPC decision: Inflation mandate
High liquidity can push up inflation. However, RBI's inflation forecast is seen higher than actuals. For Q3, it was lower than expected and for Q4, CPI may be 4.8 percent versus RBI's forecast of 5.8 percent. So, this gives some elbow room to help the government borrowing programme.
RBI MPC decision today: What to expect
The context
In Budget 2021, the government announced a larger-than-expected borrowing programme, which jumps sharply for February and March and for FY22 it is Rs 12 lakh crore versus an expected Rs 10 lakh crore. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the last policy had indicated the need to pull up rates above the reverse repo rate. So, the RBI had announced liquidity of Rs 2 lakh crore via reverse repo auction.
RBI Policy at 10 am
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to announce its monetary policy today after a three-day policy meet. The Central Bank is likely to hold interest rates and keep the stance accommodative, in the first policy after Budget 2021. The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday.