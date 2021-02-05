RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Repo rate unchanged at 4%, GDP growth projected at 10.5% in FY22

RBI Inflation Projection

> CPI Inflation revised to 5.2%-5% in first half of FY22 as against the as against 5.2-4.6% Forecast earlier

> CPI Inflation seen at 4.3% for Q3FY22 and 5.2% for Q4FY21

> Inflation has returned to tolerance band of 4%

> CPI moved below 6 percent supported by fall in vegetable prices and favourable base