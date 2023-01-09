homeeconomy Newsrbi rate hike india urban consumption likely to slow down say economists 15613591.htm

India's urban consumption likely to slow down as RBI may hike lending rate by 50 bps in April

By Latha Venkatesh  Jan 9, 2023 3:52 PM IST (Updated)
The National Statistical Organisation (NSO) said FY23 real gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at 7 percent while nominal GDP by 15.4 percent obviously because of higher inflation this year.

High urban demand after the COVID-19 reopening is one of the factors that has helped India tide over some rough weather. However, that might slow down, once the Reserve Bank of India raises its lending rates in the next policy in April.

According to the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) in the FY23 (current financial year) the real gross domestic product (GDP), the rate at which India will grow, will grow at 7 percent while nominal GDP will grow by 15.4 percent, due to a high inflation year.
While analysing this in an interview to with CNBC-TV18, Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist for India at Citi, expressed concern about a slowdown in urban consumption.
“The exceptional growth momentum in urban consumption has come off whereas rural is just about holding up steady. So, the urban and rural, they are now almost converging in terms of their growth momentum, and the investment growth momentum continues at a pretty decent clip,” he said.
Also Read | Nominal GDP growth the biggest driver for slowdown worries in Indian economy: HSBC
Meanwhile, Indranil Sengupta, Head-Research and Economist at CLSA India, also weighed in on the situation and stated that the mass segment is still seeing a cut in consumption.
Sengupta agreed that the economy is heading towards slower growth and added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be forced to act in response.
According to Sengupta, the RBI may choose to hike rates by 50 basis points in April and may even cut rates by 100 basis points in the next fiscal year.
“We do think the RBI will hike another 50 basis points by April and then maybe cut 100 basis points in the second half of next fiscal. So, a combination of slowing world growth and rising real lending rates at home, which is why we do think that growth will dip,” he said.
Overall, the outlook for the Indian economy is somewhat uncertain at this time, with experts divided on the best course of action. However, both urban consumption and the mass segment will be key factors to watch as the situation develops.
Also Read | India's GDP may grow 7% in FY23: First advance estimates
