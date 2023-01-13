English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Lower than expected inflation in December dims RBI rate hike fears

economy | IST

Lower-than-expected inflation in December dims RBI rate hike fears

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   Jan 13, 2023 5:12 PM IST (Published)
Mini

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of economists and bankers, the lower than expected December inflation numbers have increased the chances of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not hiking rates in the upcoming February policy. The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled on February 6-8, 2023.

The lower-than-expected inflation in December has slightly increased chances of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not hiking rates in the upcoming February policy, however, a majority of economists and bankers polled by CNBC-Tv18 still expect a hike.

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read


As per the poll, only 20 percent of the respondents said that there may be a ‘pause’ in February while 80 percent of the people polled said they are expecting a 25 basis points (bps) hike.
Separately, 80 percent of the people polled also expect the February hike to be the last hike in the cycle and that 6.5 percent will be the terminal rate. The remaining 20 percent believe that there is still a possibility of yet another hike with the peak coming to 6.75 percent.
Earlier in December, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed MPC decided to opt for a lower rate increase of 35 basis points (bps) in lending rates, which took the repo rate to 6.25 percent. With this hike, the lending rate rose to its highest since August 2018. The committee, however, had decided to keep its stance unchanged and keep the focus on fighting inflation.
In the February policy, about 30 percent of the bankers and economists surveyed expect the stance to get tweaked. There will be a hike but the RBI may tweak the stance to either indicate a neutral stance or to say that ‘April onwards we will not hike or we will be data dependent,’ but some such a dovish tilt is expected, several respondents said.
While December’s inflation figure coming below expectations shall be one reason for this, another is the US data which is also coming in-line or in some areas even below expectation.
The feeling is that there is no pressure on the rupee now. With a combination of dollar becoming weaker, dollar index becoming weaker, and crude remaining towards the $80 per barrel mark, the RBI forecasts are predicated on $100 per barrel cost of crude.
Also Read | India Inc confident of over 6.5% GDP growth despite global slowdown, finds pre-budget survey
Therefore, for multiple reasons, the expectation is that a softer RBI or a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the February 8 policy cannot be ruled out.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from February 6 to February 8, 2023.
For more, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X