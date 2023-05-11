English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsRBI rate hike cycle likely over as India's next inflation reading may dip below 5%: Deutsche Bank

RBI rate hike cycle likely over as India's next inflation reading may dip below 5%: Deutsche Bank

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   May 11, 2023 5:16 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Sameer Goel's insights provide a valuable perspective on the current economic landscape. While there are certainly challenges ahead, there are also opportunities for growth and stability. As always, it will be important to stay vigilant and remain informed as the situation continues to evolve.

economy | May 11, 2023 5:16 PM IST
According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on April 20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the inflation projection for 2023-24 is indicating a moderation to an average of 5.2 percent. Both domestic as well as global factors are expected to bring about disinflation.

According to Sameer Goel, Global Head - EM & APAC Research, Deutsche Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have reached the top of the cycle in terms of its policies.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Goel stated that "It feels to us like we are at the top of the cycle as far as the RBI is concerned." This suggests that there may not be any further rate hikes in the near future.
“If you look at what is our expected trajectory for inflation and what seems to largely marry with what RBI’s view is - the next inflation print should probably confirm we are coming below 5 percent,” he added.
Also Read | Deep strength, Make in India & an Atmanirbhar Bharat key for India’s economic future: EAM S Jaishankar
Goel also shared his thoughts on inflation in India, noting that the next inflation print is likely to be below 5 percent. This would be good news for consumers, who have been grappling with rising prices for some time now. If inflation remains under control, it could help boost economic growth in the country.
When it comes to the Federal Reserve in the United States, Goel believes that the cycle has peaked, but it is probably not as conclusive as some might think.
“In our view, the Fed cycle has peaked but it maybe not as conclusive as what the markets would like it to be,” he said.
Also Read | Amitabh Kant: Centre did its bit, now states need to buck up
He noted that it will take a few months to see the performance of regional banks in the US, and that data such as inflation will need to be assessed to determine if the Fed has reached the end of its cycle.
Shifting focus to the currency markets, Goel remarked that the Indian rupee has been ranging between 80 and 83 for 7-8 months, but he expects it to move to the lower end of that range. This could help boost exports and make Indian goods more competitive on the global stage.
“For the last eight months, we have been in that 80-83 range. I would argue, the range still holds but within the range, I would be inclined to think that we would move towards the lower end of that range in dollar-rupee rather than the higher end,” he explained.
Also Read | India says banking system sheltered from wider sector turmoil
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

Enabling Education: Dev Roy from BYJU'S explains how generative AI tools can create better learners and teachers

May 12, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

What makes liquid ETFs relevant for those who buy and sell shares

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

Karnataka sovereignty remark: Congress' Manickam Tagore accuses PM Modi of breaching parliamentary privilege

May 11, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

Karnataka election exit polls 2023: Congress confident of securing majority, CM Bommai says predictions not 100% correct

May 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X