RBI rate hike cycle likely over as India's next inflation reading may dip below 5%: Deutsche Bank

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on April 20, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the inflation projection for 2023-24 is indicating a moderation to an average of 5.2 percent. Both domestic as well as global factors are expected to bring about disinflation.

According to Sameer Goel, Global Head - EM & APAC Research, Deutsche Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have reached the top of the cycle in terms of its policies.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Goel stated that "It feels to us like we are at the top of the cycle as far as the RBI is concerned." This suggests that there may not be any further rate hikes in the near future.

“If you look at what is our expected trajectory for inflation and what seems to largely marry with what RBI’s view is - the next inflation print should probably confirm we are coming below 5 percent,” he added.

Goel also shared his thoughts on inflation in India, noting that the next inflation print is likely to be below 5 percent. This would be good news for consumers, who have been grappling with rising prices for some time now. If inflation remains under control, it could help boost economic growth in the country.

When it comes to the Federal Reserve in the United States, Goel believes that the cycle has peaked, but it is probably not as conclusive as some might think.

“In our view, the Fed cycle has peaked but it maybe not as conclusive as what the markets would like it to be,” he said.

He noted that it will take a few months to see the performance of regional banks in the US, and that data such as inflation will need to be assessed to determine if the Fed has reached the end of its cycle.

Shifting focus to the currency markets, Goel remarked that the Indian rupee has been ranging between 80 and 83 for 7-8 months, but he expects it to move to the lower end of that range. This could help boost exports and make Indian goods more competitive on the global stage.

“For the last eight months, we have been in that 80-83 range. I would argue, the range still holds but within the range, I would be inclined to think that we would move towards the lower end of that range in dollar-rupee rather than the higher end,” he explained.

