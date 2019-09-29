#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
RBI rate decision, macro data to steer markets in holiday-shortened week, say analysts

Updated : September 29, 2019 05:59 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) interest rate decision, macroeconomic data points and global cues would be the key driving factors for the equity market in the holiday-shortened week ahead, say analysts.
PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors would also influence trading sentiment, analysts added.
However, the biggest domestic event scheduled for next week is the central bank's interest rate decision on Friday.
