In a bid to tackle the slowdown in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4 percent. The MPC voted 4-2 to cut repo rate by 75 bps to and reverse repo by 90 bps to 4 percent. The cash reserve ratio (CRR) has been cut by 100 bps to 3 percent.

Here is how seasoned economists bankers and industry veterans reacted to the repo rate hitting its lowest mark ever and other decisions by the MPC.

Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India

“The banks investing in the corporate bond market is a new wrinkle that has been brought in. But the fact of the matter is that given the kind of heightened risk averseness of the Indian banking sector, how much do we expect that to happen. I would think it makes people feel a lot happier but I do not think much of that is going to happen.”

Rajiv Kumar, VC, NITI Aayog

"The debt moratorium of 3 months can slowly be reviewed at the end of the 3 months will not lead to a cash crunch... This is a complete debt moratorium both on principal and interest so that is a very big step and which I am sure includes the EMIs which are also term loans in some sense... They went out of their way to cut repo by 75 basis points and inject 3.7 lakh of liquidity in the system. RBI has done its bit. The two packages together are a very good start as India’s response to this serious economic uncertainty."

Amitabh Kant, CEO at NITI Aayog

“As a country, if you look at what the government has done and what the RBI has done, we have taken some very unprecedented steps already... If you look in totality of what the government has done, yesterday the finance minister announced for the vulnerable section of the society, and that is about 1 percent of India’s GDP, and if you look at the kind of liquidity which RBI has brought in, it virtually amounts to close to about 3.2 percent on India’s GDP. So, actually we have really done an enormous lot as a country together.”

SS Mundra, former deputy governor, RBI

"I must congratulate the governor and the entire RBI team for putting up a very comprehensive package. It would be important for all the regulators to move on this in unison, on the default recognition and all that - how RBI would be doing, how SEBI would be doing, what IRDA would be thinking, so it would be important also - that there is a common viewpoint emerging from the regulator. Rate cut signaling impact is important at this point in time but on a different note, probably it would also be helpful for the government to borrow at the rates which would be much cheaper and that would provide the room for fiscal stimulus."

Sunil Srivastava, former deputy MD, State Bank of India

“At some point, while the comprehensive measures have been addressed, one reality has to be also borne in mind is that it is more of a liability issue where the cashflows and the supply chains are disrupting,”

Amitabh Choudhary, Axis Bank

"Whatever the market would want the RBI to do, they have done and they have gone beyond it. The first time they have done in their history that the RBI has taken a truly a unique step and it brings liquidity to the sections of the market where it was required. Now we have to take what they have given to us and make full use of it and hopefully, some of the financial stress which was building in the system very rapidly will reduce."

Vikram Kirloskar, CII

“It will certainly help the industry plan as we cope with this crisis and plan how to get out of this, the issue of the solvency of companies is still a key issue. We need to have a banking sector that is very strong and well protected otherwise the economy will not blossom after this crisis is over. We need the economy to blossom. It is the only way we can go ahead.”

Sonal Varma, Nomura

"I think the CRR cut is quite important because not all banks have excess SLR. So, this is going to benefit the entire banking sector. The forbearance measures, the targeted LTRO which is going to narrow the credit spread widening we had started to see in specific markets. So, a lot has been announced, so definitely a good response. I think a key question is what will be the impact of these measures. We are in a crisis where activity has come to a standstill so the lower cost of capital, etc. is not going to lead immediately to any revival in economic activity."

HR Khan, Former Deputy Governor of RBI

“I would say it is a big, bold, and brave measure taken by the RBI. The market was expecting something of this sort, I think he has gone much beyond what was being expected. As fellow panellists have said, he has ticked all the boxes and gone beyond what was being expected. So, it is certainly a great confidence booster.”

Sanjiv Chadha, Bank of Baroda

“I think the current policy dispensation really helps us to do more of what we have already been doing which means we have now extra liquidity available because of CRR cut, because of the MSF window. So, we are sure that we should be able to deploy these extra funds also in the economy and to support our corporates.”

