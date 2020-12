The Reserve Bank of India has projected the real GDP growth for FY21 at -7.5 percent as against -9.5 percent projected earlier.

Announcing the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for FY21, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the economy is expetced to witness positive GDP growth in the second half of FY21 (H2FY21) .

RBI sees Q4FY21 GDP at +0.7 percent versus +0.5 percent earlier. The Q3FY21 GDP growth is projected at 0.1 percent.