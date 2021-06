The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects India's real GDP to grow at 9.5 percent in the financial year 2021-2022. This consists of 18.5 percent growth in Q1FY22.

Announcing its monetary policy decision, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that there s a downside risk to rural demand due to the spread of COVD-19.

The RBI estimates the real GDP growth of 7.9 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022; 7.2 percent in the third quarter and 6.6 percent in Q4 of FY 2021-22.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain the status quo on key policy rates. The MPC voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. The MSF rate and bank rates also remain unchanged at 4.25 percent.

It also continued with the accomodative stance until necessary to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.