RBI projects CPI inflation at 5.7% for FY23, says Guv Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has revised its CPI inflation estimates for the financial year 2022-2023 to 5.7 percent against its earlier projection of 4.5 percent, the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday.

The inflation in the first quarter of FY23 shall rise 6.3 percent, followed by 5 percent in the second quarter, the governor said. In the September to December and January to March quarters, the economy is expected to witness consumer price index ( CPI) inflation jump by 5.4 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, he added.

“Given excessive volatility in global crude oil prices and extreme uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, any projection of growth and inflation is fraught with risk and is contingent on future oil and commodity price developments,” RBI Governor said in his first RBI Monetary Policy address of the fiscal.

He noted crude oil prices remain elevated and the RBI assumes the rate at $100/barrel to estimate CPI and growth. ​

Meanwhile, MPC maintained its accommodative stance but with a focus on withdrawal. The RBI in previous policies had said that the “accommodative” stance could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth.