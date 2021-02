The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected the retail inflation for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at 5.2 percent, down from 5.8 percent forecast earlier.

Announcing its February Monetary Policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the CPI inflation in the first half of the financial year 2022 is projected at 5.2 percent to 5 percent as against 5.2-4.6 percent forecast earlier.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee also kept the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent.