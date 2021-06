The Reserve Bank of India has projected the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) at 5.1 percent for the financial year 2022.

The central bank further expects the CPI to grow by 5.2 percent in the first quarter of FY22, 5.4 percent in Q2, 4.7 percent in Q3, and 5.3 percent in Q4.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent until necessary to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

