RBI projects inflation at 5.7% for FY22, 5.1% for Q1FY23

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.7 percent for the financial year 2022 from the 5.1 percent projected earlier, governor Shaktikanta Das announced while discussing the outcomes of the second bi-monthly policy meet for the financial year 2021-22.

Das announced the inflation projection at 5.1 percent for the first quarter of financial year 23. The central bank further projected the inflation at 5.9 percent in the second quarter of FY22, 5.3 percent in Q3, and 5.8 percent in Q4, with risks broadly balanced.

The Consumer Price Index or retail index inflation measures the average change in prices over time that consumers pay for goods and services. It is the most widely used measure of inflation and reflects the effectiveness of the government's economic policy.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said that inflation surprised the central bank on the upside in May. Aggregate demand is improving, Guv said, while adding "we need more steps to help in demand-supply balance in many sectors."

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee voted 5:1 to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent until necessary to prioritise growth and keep the financial system in India healthy. The central bank has kept the MSF rate and bank rate unchanged at 4.25 percent. And reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35 percent.

It maintained the GDP growth for FY22 and raises Q1FY22 estimates but lowered estimates for the remaining three quarters.

"Fiscal, monetary, and sectoral policy needs to be structured in an accommodative manner to aid growth," he said. Central Bank has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since March 2020 to soften the blow of the pandemic on the economy. It follows 135 bps worth of rate cuts since the beginning of 2019.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from October 6 to 8, 2021.