The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy today after a three-day policy meet. The Central Bank held the repo rate at 4 percent and keep the stance accommodative, in the first policy after Budget 2021. The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday.