The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, while announcing the MPC policy, said that scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) will be allowed to deduct credit disburse to new micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) borrowers from NDTL for calculation of Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) in order to incentivize new credit flow.

"This exemption will be available for exposures up to Rs 25 lakh per borrower for credit extended up to the fortnight ending October 1, 2021," he said.

CRR will be at 3.5 percent from March 27, 2021, and then increase to 4 percent by May 22, 2021.

The central bank announced its monetary policy today after a three-day policy meet. The Central Bank held the repo rate at 4 percent and keep the stance accommodative, in the first policy after Budget 2021. The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday.