RBI Policy Explained | Do you know what reverse repo rate actually is, and what it signals?

The RBI is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged today. Most economists and bond market traders feel the central bank may play it safe till it is convinced the Omicron variant of COVID-19 does not pose risk to the country’s economic recovery.

However, a section of the market feels the reverse repo rates may be hiked slightly.

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh answers the important questions you may have about the reverse repo rate, a benchmark that rarely makes headlines. (Read more)