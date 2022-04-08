RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Blog: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will reveal what's in store for the country at 10 am, when it announces the outcome of its first deliberations for FY23. The MPC is widely expected to keep the repo rate -- the key rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks -- on hold and continue with an 'accommodative' stance of policy. The central bank may, instead, change its approach in view of retail inflation reaching the threshold of its comfort zone. Shaktikanta Das's comments on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic will be tracked closely. The central bank's projections on GDP and inflation will also be on investors' radar.
Economy in good shape on high GDP growth, forex reserves: Bimal Jalan
The country's economy is in good shape with a high GDP growth rate and high foreign exchange reserves, according to former RBI governor Bimal Jalan.
The economic uncertainties triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war are not going to affect India's economic performance, he says. (Read more)
Editor's Take: All eyes on inflation forecast in crucial RBI monetary policy; relief rally a possibility
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is all set to announce its policy decision in less than an hour from now.
The market has likely factored in a small hike but a CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that Shaktikanta Das and the wise men at the RBI may hold rates one more time, writes CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh.
It is widely agreed that this is going to be one of the most crucial policies of recent times amid uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a surge in commodity prices.
RBI Monetary Policy | Poll suggests MPC to hold rates steady; all eyes on inflation projection
There is a divide when it comes to the quantum of rate hikes to be seen this year. A total repo rate hike of anywhere between 25 basis points (bps) and 75 bps is expected by the end of the fiscal year. (Read more)
Will RBI cut GDP forecast for FY23 from the current 7.8%? Here's what bankers think
Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher ahead of RBI policy announcements
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a mildly positive start as investors await the outcome of the first bi-monthly meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee of FY23.
At 8:56 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 12.5 points or 0.1 percent at 17,751, having risen as much as 31.5 points earlier in the day.
RBI to keep its powder dry at least for now: Gary Schlossberg
Gary Schlossberg, Global Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, tells CNBC-TV18 that in his view, the RBI will keep its powder dry at least for now, realising that there are more supply shocks that driving inflation higher.
“I think central banks generally will be tightening up on the monetary policy over the next year. They will vary the speed; clearly the Federal Reserve and some of the other Anglo central banks, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia, are inclined to move a little bit earlier, and the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank later... We will see varying speeds and that will create a certain amount of volatility in the foreign exchange markets,” he adds.
Majority of bankers expect RBI to hold reverse repo rate today, hike in June
Nearly half of the bankers polled by CNBC-TV18 see the first hike in the repo rate in August.
‘Accommodative’ stance wording may be reworked: Report
"Accommodative stance is expected to remain for some more time, but some changes are inevitable in terms of wording," Informist Media reported citing a banking source. (Read more)
RBI Monetary Policy | WIll central bank delay rate hikes for now?
According to a Reuters poll, the RBI will likely delay its first interest rate hike by at least four months to August at the earliest. The market is widely expected to stay unruffled and may also witness a relief rally if rates are left unchanged.
If the RBI holds rates for now, it will be at a time when the US central bank has already started to hike key rates and is deeply concerned about worsening inflation.
In February, the RBI had decided to continue with its 'accommodative' stance of policy for as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. The RBI had then projected inflation to average 4.5 percent in 2022-23. (Read more)
Did You Know? MPC has not changed repo rate in past 10 meetings
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led MPC had last revised the repo rate in May 2020, bring it lower by 40 basis points. The repo rate -- the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks -- currently stands at 4 percent, and the reverse repo rate -- the rate at which the RBI borrows funds from commercial banks -- at 3.35 percent.
The MPC is expected to raise its inflation target today.
RBI Monetary Policy | Cenetral bank may keep key rates on hold, stay 'accommodative'
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged, and continue with an 'accommodative' stance today.
The central bank, however, may change its approach in view of retail inflation reaching its upper tolerance limit and global uncertainties.
RBI to reveal first policy statement of FY23 at 10 am
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference at 10 am. Today's RBI policy statement will be the first of the finance ear ending March 2023.
The MPC's bi-monthly policy review meeting, which began on April 6, ends today. (What to expect from RBI)
