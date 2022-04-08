Editor's Take: All eyes on inflation forecast in crucial RBI monetary policy; relief rally a possibility

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is all set to announce its policy decision in less than an hour from now.

The market has likely factored in a small hike but a CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that Shaktikanta Das and the wise men at the RBI may hold rates one more time, writes CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh.

It is widely agreed that this is going to be one of the most crucial policies of recent times amid uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a surge in commodity prices.