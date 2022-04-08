RBI Policy Highlights: Status quo on key rates, higher inflation projection, cut in growth estimates and more

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in its first bi-monthly policy meeting of FY23, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. This is the 11th time in a row that the central bank has maintained a status quo on the key policy rate.
With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.
Stating RBI’s agenda for this year, Das said that the central bank, after three years, has prioritised inflation control over growth taking note of inflation risks amid current international instability due to Ukraine-Russia war.
Also Read:
Key Highlights:
Growth Outlook
GDP Forecast
Inflation Outlook
Liquidity
Additional Measures