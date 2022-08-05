'Our umbrella strong but inflation a worry': Key highlights of RBI monetary policy
By CNBCTV18.com IST (Published)
RBI Policy Highlights: The MPC unanimously voted to hike the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.40 percent. The RBI's decision is a response to a spike in inflation that has forced major central banks around the world to raise rates.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 percent in its bi-monthly policy meeting. A repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks.
This is the third consecutive rate hike by the RBI. The RBI's decision is a response to a spike in inflation that has forced major central banks around the world to raise rates.
The RBI maintained its retail inflation forecast at 6.7 percent while it has retained the GDP growth forecast at 7.2 percent for this year.
With strong and resilient fundamentals, India is expected to be the fastest growing economy in FY23, said Das.
However, he added that sustained high inflation could destabilise expectations and harm growth in the medium term.
The governor said that the rupee has moved in a relatively orderly fashion depreciating by 4.7 percent in FY23 against dollar, faring much better than several reserve currencies and EME and Asian peers
Depreciation of the rupee is more on account of the appreciation of the US dollar rather than weakness in macro fundamentals of Indian economy
Market interventions by RBI have helped in containing volatility
RBI has ensured orderly movement of the rupee
RBI will remain watchful and focused on maintaining stability of rupee
Master Direction on Managing Risks in Outsourcing of Financial Services.
To issue draft RBI (Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services) Directions, 2022, for public comments shortly
Inclusion of Credit Information Companies (CICs) under RBI’s Integrated Ombudsman Scheme
Standalone Primary Dealers (SPDs): Proposed to enable SPDs to offer all foreign exchange market-making facilities as currently permitted to Category-I Authorised Dealers. Permitting SPDs to deal in offshore Foreign Currency Settled Overnight Indexed Swap Market
Committee on MIBOR Benchmark: To set up a committee to undertake an in-depth examination of issues, including need for transition to an alternate benchmark
Enabling Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to process cross-border inbound bill payments