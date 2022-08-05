'Our umbrella strong but inflation a worry': Key highlights of RBI monetary policy

Mini
RBI Policy Highlights: The MPC unanimously voted to hike the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.40 percent. The RBI's decision is a response to a spike in inflation that has forced major central banks around the world to raise rates.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 percent in its bi-monthly policy meeting. A repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks.
This is the third consecutive rate hike by the RBI. The RBI's decision is a response to a spike in inflation that has forced major central banks around the world to raise rates.
The RBI maintained its retail inflation forecast at 6.7 percent while it has retained the GDP growth forecast at 7.2 percent for this year.
With strong and resilient fundamentals, India is expected to be the fastest growing economy in FY23, said Das.
However, he added that sustained high inflation could destabilise expectations and harm growth in the medium term.
To issue draft RBI (Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services) Directions, 2022, for public comments shortly