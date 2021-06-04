  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

RBI Policy: Governor Das delivers what the economy needs for now

Updated : June 04, 2021 21:32:06 IST

Whether RBI can continue to pump in all this liquidity without stoking inflationary pressures in the economy, and at what point will it have to start the process of normalising the policy, are not matters of immediate concern for the central bank
RBI Policy: Governor Das delivers what the economy needs for now
Published : June 04, 2021 09:28 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Growth in Q1 & Q2 will continue despite some challenges, says NIIT's Vijay Thadani

Growth in Q1 & Q2 will continue despite some challenges, says NIIT's Vijay Thadani

NACH's bulk payment system to be available on all days of week from August 1, says RBI

NACH's bulk payment system to be available on all days of week from August 1, says RBI

RBI projects Consumer Price Inflation at 5.1% in FY22

RBI projects Consumer Price Inflation at 5.1% in FY22

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement