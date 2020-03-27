Economy
RBI permits banks to trade in offshore rupee derivative market in order to contain volatility
Updated : March 27, 2020 02:10 PM IST
The central bank has also permitted the banks to deal in offshore non-deliverable rupee derivative markets.
However, with coronavirus impact on the banking system, the RBI saw it deemed fit to allow all banks dive into the offshore NDF rupee market.
It also directed that the banks can participate through their Indian branches/ foreign branches or through their IBUs.