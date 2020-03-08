RBI on Yes Bank crisis: Depositors' money safe in banks, concerns based on flawed analysis

Seeking to address the fears of account holders in Indian banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday tweeted that the customers' fears are "based on analysis which is flawed" and that the central bank "assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank."

The RBI's official handle tweeted: "Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed. Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap."

In a linked tweet, it added: "RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank."

Earlier in the day, the chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian had a similar message to depositors. He told CNBC-TV18: "Depositors have nothing to worry about where their money in banks is concerned."

The RBI's tweets came on the day when Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor was sent to a three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on charges of alleged money laundering.

Earlier this week, the banking regulator had imposed a moratorium on the debt-laden private lender and imposed a Rs 50,000 withdrawal limit for account holders.

The withdrawal limit had account holders worried about their deposits in Yes Bank and long queues were seen outside the bank's branches as well as its ATMs as account holders sought to withdraw their deposits.