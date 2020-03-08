  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yes Bank saga: What next?
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee tumbles 59 paise against dollar, opens at lowest level since Oct 2018
Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee
Home Economy
Economy

RBI on Yes Bank crisis: Depositors' money safe in banks, concerns based on flawed analysis

Updated : March 08, 2020 08:57 PM IST

The RBI's official handle tweeted: "Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed. Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap."
In a linked tweet, it added: "RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank."
The RBI's tweets came on the day when Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor was sent to a three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on charges of alleged money laundering.
RBI on Yes Bank crisis: Depositors' money safe in banks, concerns based on flawed analysis

You May Also Like

DLF's board-constituted panel approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraising proposal       

DLF's board-constituted panel approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraising proposal       

Global coronavirus infections crosses 1 lakh as Chinese exports tumble

Global coronavirus infections crosses 1 lakh as Chinese exports tumble

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement