Economy
RBI on Yes Bank crisis: Depositors' money safe in banks, concerns based on flawed analysis
Updated : March 08, 2020 08:57 PM IST
The RBI's official handle tweeted: "Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed. Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap."
In a linked tweet, it added: "RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank."
The RBI's tweets came on the day when Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor was sent to a three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on charges of alleged money laundering.