The RBI has been on the right path with respect to containing inflation and does not see any need for changing our inflation target, its Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

“We had done our scenario analysis and found that inflation in the worst situation would be around 5% in 2021-22. But then the war happened,” Das said at a Banking and Economy summit.

“We wanted the economy to have a safe landing, and the GDP to be above pre-pandemic levels. Law mandates RBI has to maintain inflation around 4% keeping growth in mind. Growth had to be given primacy during pandemic times, but we did not lose sight of inflation.”

“When prices went up due to the Ukraine war, we did not hesitate to take a decision by hiking rates out of turn. Looking back, I think we have been on the right course,” he said, adding that he doesn’t not see any need for changing our inflation target even though we had to tolerate slightly higher inflation because the economy required hand-holding.

Stating that earlier theories on RBI being behind the curve is over, he said our target of 4% plus/minus 2% CPI gives us sufficient flexibility in MPC decision making.

