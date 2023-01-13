The RBI has been on the right path with respect to containing inflation and does not see any need for changing our inflation target, its Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.
The RBI has been on the right path with respect to containing inflation and does not see any need for changing our inflation target, its Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?
IST5 Min(s) Read
“We had done our scenario analysis and found that inflation in the worst situation would be around 5% in 2021-22. But then the war happened,” Das said at a Banking and Economy summit.
“We wanted the economy to have a safe landing, and the GDP to be above pre-pandemic levels. Law mandates RBI has to maintain inflation around 4% keeping growth in mind. Growth had to be given primacy during pandemic times, but we did not lose sight of inflation.”
“When prices went up due to the Ukraine war, we did not hesitate to take a decision by hiking rates out of turn. Looking back, I think we have been on the right course,” he said, adding that he doesn’t not see any need for changing our inflation target even though we had to tolerate slightly higher inflation because the economy required hand-holding.
Stating that earlier theories on RBI being behind the curve is over, he said our target of 4% plus/minus 2% CPI gives us sufficient flexibility in MPC decision making.
Also read:
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Jan 13, 2023 7:09 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!