Economy
RBI officials including Shaktikanta Das meet bank chiefs, urge them to push credit
Updated : March 02, 2020 04:53 PM IST
The latest RBI data shows that bank credit growth declined to 8.5 percent in January from 13.5 percent growth during the same period in the previous year.
RBI also urged banks to avail of the long-term repo operations (LTROs) window provided to push credit to specific sectors, bank executives told CNBC-TV18.
RBI had announced a one lakh crore long-term repo auction in February policy for banks to borrow one and three year loans at repo rate.