RBI officials including Shaktikanta Das meet bank chiefs, urge them to push credit

Top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, including governor Shaktikanta Das and his deputies on Monday met heads of several large public sector banks at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.

On top of the agenda for this post-policy meeting with banks was credit growth. The banking sector regulator voiced its displeasure with the muted credit growth, said bank executives present in the meeting, on the condition of anonymity.

The latest RBI data shows that bank credit growth declined to 8.5 percent in January from 13.5 percent growth during the same period in the previous year.

The push from the central bank comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a similar meeting with public bank chiefs last week, had asked banks to ensure “they get to the business of lending”, especially to the small and medium industries.

“The governor asked banks why credit growth is not picking up. He said bankers must get out of branches, develop connect with enterprises to push credit,” one of the banking executives present in the meeting told CNBC-TV18.

RBI also urged banks to avail of the long-term repo operations (LTROs) window provided to push credit to specific sectors, and not use it for treasury operations or otherwise, added the bank executive quoted earlier.

Another banker present at the meeting explained: “A lot of public banks are sitting on a lot of liquidity, and are therefore not availing of the LTRO window.”

RBI had announced a one lakh crore long-term repo auction in February policy for banks to borrow one and three year loans at repo rate.