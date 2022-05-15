RBI not 'behind the curve' in hiking rate; never wise to overreact to shocks: Ashima Goyal

The Reserve Bank of India is not "behind the curve" in hiking interest rates to tackle rising inflation, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday. She asserted that it is never wise to overreact to shocks when the economic recovery is shaky post the coronavirus pandemic.
While acknowledging that India is "especially vulnerable" to the combination of food and crude oil inflation unleashed by the Russia-Ukraine war, Goyal, also an eminent economist, said rate hikes should be aligned with the economic recovery.
Her comments come days after the MPC, the central bank's rate-setting panel, surprised the markets with a 40 basis points hike in repo rate in an off-cycle policy meeting this month. It was also the first rate hike after August 2018, amid spiralling inflation.
"RBI started rebalancing liquidity last year, while the US Federal Reserve is yet to start contracting its balance sheet, with inflation far in excess of its target," she told.
