RBI not 'behind the curve' in hiking rate; never wise to overreact to shocks: Ashima Goyal

The Reserve Bank of India is not "behind the curve" in hiking interest rates to tackle rising inflation, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday. She asserted that it is never wise to overreact to shocks when the economic recovery is shaky post the coronavirus pandemic.

While acknowledging that India is "especially vulnerable" to the combination of food and crude oil inflation unleashed by the Russia-Ukraine war, Goyal, also an eminent economist, said rate hikes should be aligned with the economic recovery.

Also Read

"RBI started rebalancing liquidity last year, while the US Federal Reserve is yet to start contracting its balance sheet, with inflation far in excess of its target," she told.

Also Read | RBI may up inflation forecast in June MPC meeting; rate hike on cards