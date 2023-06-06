RBI to begin bi-monthly policy meeting today: Here's what to expect

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, June 8. As the bi-monthly MPC meeting begins today, here is what is expected:

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 6. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome of the meeting on Thursday, June 8. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of economists, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to opt for a pause in terms of interest rate hikes.

The Monetary Policy Committee is likely to retain its stance at 'withdrawal of accommodation', most of the economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said, even as there lay a possibility for a change to 'neutral'.

The MPC has hiked interest rates by 250 basis points since May 2022. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, the MPC held a meeting in May and hiked the interest rates by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent and only left it unchanged in April 2023.