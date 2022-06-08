RBI retains India's growth projection at 7.2% with first quarter expectation at 16.2%

The Reserve Bank of India has retained its India's growth projection of 7.2 percent for the current financial year. It is noteworthy that the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) on May 31 projected India's 2021-2022 expected growth at 8.7 percent.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cited a slew of reasons as to why he is optimistic about India's growth. He stated that the April and May recovery had shown good growth impulses getting broad-based.

"Available information for April-May 2022 indicates a broadening of the

recovery in economic activity. Urban demand is recovering and rural demand is

gradually improving. Merchandise exports posted robust double-digit growth for the fifteenth month in a row during May while non-oil and non-gold imports continued to expand at a healthy pace, pointing to a recovery of domestic demand," read Das's statement.

The governor pointed out the impact of high inflation and thus the growth challenges, especially due to the disruptions being caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Policy-wise, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to hike the repo rate by 50 — the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to banks. basis

It is noteworthy, that the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously and has decided to go for a "withdrawal from accommodative stance".

The latest RBI action comes at a time when central banks are faced with the Herculean task of taming inflation without slowing down economic growth.

On May 4, Das had announced the MPC's decision to hike the repo rate from a record low to 4.4 percent and to lift the cash reserve ratio (CRR) — the amount of cash commercial banks are required to keep parked with the RBI — by 50 bps to 4.5 percent.