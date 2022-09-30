What economists think of RBI's latest policy announcements

By Sandeep Singh

Most economists cheered the absence of surprises in the RBI policy statement on Friday, as governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Committee's hike of 50 bps in the repo rate and its decision to continue with its current stance of "withdrawal of accommodation". They now expect more increases in the coming policy reviews, with inflation seen remaining above the central bank's comfort zone.

Both the decisions were not unanimous, as five out of the six MPC members voted in favour and one against in each case.

The RBI has raised the repo rate — or the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 190 bps in four instalments since May to 5.9 percent.

Here's how economists are reading the latest RBI policy announcements:

Kaushik Das, Chief Economist, Deutsche Bank:

"Unlike other central banks across the world, the RBI has decided not to surprise and just go along the expected lines, which in a way is a good thing in the current volatile environment," Kaushik Das said.

"The RBI is saying that they'll kind of do operations and make sure that things are not overly tight... The big takeaway is that it will go from policy to policy and decide to look at the global environment. I think more rate hikes are coming in December and probably in February if inflation doesn't come down."

Upasna Bharadwaj, Senior Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank:

“One aspect of liquidity which the governor has been highlighting is that in the coming few months, we do expect the government will start spending, and liquidity will probably improve. But if we look at the core liquidity, it is probably one aspect where we need to keep in mind," said Upasna Bharadwaj.

"The accommodation remains, and once that is approaching zero or neutral territory is where the overall system-wide we will get a policy stance which will be neutral. That's where the convergence will happen. And, we do expect that the liquidity will tighten, moving more towards neutrality by the end of the year largely because the currency leakage will be offsetting government spending.”

Prasenjit Basu, Chief Economist, ICICI Securities:

"We expect a further increase of 25 basis points at the December meeting, by which time CPI inflation will likely moderate to 6 percent as the strong kharif crop is harvested. Once real interest rates are positive, the MPC can pause its rate hikes," Prasenjit Basu said.

"All central banks (except China’s) are prioritising the fight against inflation. The US, the Eurozone and the UK currently have much higher inflation rates than their targeted inflation levels. India is only marginally higher than its targeted inflation rate, but has stayed persistently above it for half a year, hence the need to persist with rate hikes."

Ashhish Vaidya, DBS Bank:

"A balanced judgment by the RBI... Inflation will stay sticky for longer than expected."