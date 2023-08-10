RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Will Governor Shaktikanta Das announce a rate hike?

RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Why are all eyes on tomato inflation?
CNBC-TV18's Citizens MPC predicts that the RBI MPC is likely to have a neutral to hawkish stance in August policy with a focus on tomato inflation and global macro uncertainties.
Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician, explained that the RBI was facing two challenges — vegetable prices and uncertainty around exchange rates.
On vegetable prices, he said the central bank needs to focus on the extent of influence that the hikes will have on inflationary expectations in the country.
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: A look at existing policy rates
Repo Rate: 6.50%
SDF Rate: 6.25%
MSF Rate: 6.75%
Bank Rate: 6.75%
Reverse Repo: 3.35%
CRR: 4.50%
SLR: 18%
RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Will there be more rate hikes in FY24?
This resounding consensus of experts polled by CNBC-TV18 underscores the belief that the Indian financial landscape is unlikely to witness any further rate hikes throughout the remainder of the current financial year.
RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Will RBI continue pause on rate hikes?
The anticipation among market experts is palpable, with every respondent in the CNBC-TV18 poll predicting that the RBI's MPC will opt to prolong the ongoing policy pause, keeping the repo rates untouched at 6.5 percent.
RBI Monetary Policy | 100% expect MPC to hold fire as per CNBC-TV18 poll
Market participants are eagerly awaiting the committee's decision, with a unanimous 'status quo' expectation dominating the sentiment, as indicated by a recent CNBC-TV18 poll.
RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Optimism in India despite global uncertainty
Despite the ongoing turmoil in global economic waters, there is an air of cautious optimism surrounding the Indian economy. The recent surge in vegetable prices, a matter of concern for households across the country, has been accompanied by a moderation in fuel and core inflation.
RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Guv Shaktikanta Das to announce policy decision at 10
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will begin his address today at 10 am after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The meeting comes at a time when India is grappling with contrasting economic indicators.