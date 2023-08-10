CNBC TV18
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Will Governor Shaktikanta Das announce a rate hike?

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 10, 2023 8:48 AM IST (Updated)
RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision is due today. All analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 said they expect the central bank to maintain 'status quo' on the repo rate — the interest rate at which RBI lends to banks — at 6.5 percent. In fall, all of them said there would be no more rate hikes in the current fiscal. With tomato inflation expected to take centre stage, 90 percent of analysts said the RBI would have a hawkish stance while 10 percent voted for an even stance. Track RBI MPC Meeting LIVE

RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Why are all eyes on tomato inflation? 

CNBC-TV18's Citizens MPC predicts that the RBI MPC is likely to have a neutral to hawkish stance in August policy with a focus on tomato inflation and global macro uncertainties.

Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician, explained that the RBI was facing two challenges — vegetable prices and uncertainty around exchange rates.

On vegetable prices, he said the central bank needs to focus on the extent of influence that the hikes will have on inflationary expectations in the country.

Aug 10, 2023 8:47 AM

RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: A look at existing policy rates

Repo Rate: 6.50%
SDF Rate: 6.25%
MSF Rate: 6.75%
Bank Rate: 6.75%
Reverse Repo: 3.35%
CRR: 4.50%
SLR: 18%

Aug 10, 2023 8:41 AM

RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Will there be more rate hikes in FY24?

This resounding consensus of experts polled by CNBC-TV18 underscores the belief that the Indian financial landscape is unlikely to witness any further rate hikes throughout the remainder of the current financial year.

Aug 10, 2023 8:33 AM

RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Will RBI continue pause on rate hikes?

The anticipation among market experts is palpable, with every respondent in the CNBC-TV18 poll predicting that the RBI's MPC will opt to prolong the ongoing policy pause, keeping the repo rates untouched at 6.5 percent.

Aug 10, 2023 8:18 AM

RBI Monetary Policy | 100% expect MPC to hold fire as per CNBC-TV18 poll

Market participants are eagerly awaiting the committee's decision, with a unanimous 'status quo' expectation dominating the sentiment, as indicated by a recent CNBC-TV18 poll.

Read all details here

Aug 10, 2023 8:01 AM

RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Optimism in India despite global uncertainty 

Despite the ongoing turmoil in global economic waters, there is an air of cautious optimism surrounding the Indian economy. The recent surge in vegetable prices, a matter of concern for households across the country, has been accompanied by a moderation in fuel and core inflation.

Aug 10, 2023 7:48 AM

RBI Monetary Policy Aug LIVE: Guv Shaktikanta Das to announce policy decision at 10

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will begin his address today at 10 am after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The meeting comes at a time when India is grappling with contrasting economic indicators.

Aug 10, 2023 7:43 AM
