RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts interest rates by 25 basis points
Updated : October 04, 2019 11:55 AM IST
The majority of respondents polled by CNBC-TV18 said that the MPC will deliver a 25 basis points cut, and 40 percent expected a 40 basis points cut.
CNBC-TV18's Citizen Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 25 basis points cut.
While four of the five members voted for a 25 basis points rate cut, one panellist has voted for a 40 basis points cut.
