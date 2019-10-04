RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut interest rates by 25 basis points — fifth time in a row this year — while continuing with its "accommodative" stance from the last policy.

RBI also cut India's GDP growth rate expectation to 6.1 percent as against 6.9 percent for the current fiscal. RBI said GDP for the second quarter of this financial year is likely to remain at 5.3 percent while that of the second half of the year will be between 6.6 percent and 7.2 percent.

The new repo rate stands at 5.15 percent taking the cumulative cuts to 135 basis points this year and lowest since April 2010.

The move is likely to spur consumer demand as interest rates for key loans like home loans and car loans will fall.

Beginning October 1, banks have moved their floating interest rates to repo rate as the external benchmark as asked by the RBI. Based on these new rates, country's largest lender — The State Bank of India — brought its home loan interest rates down to 8.2 percent.

This, coupled with today's interest rate cut, is likely to boost consumer demand ahead of the festive season of Diwali later this month.

The RBI said all but one members of the MPC voted for a 25 basis points cut while the lone member thought a 40 basis points cut was needed.

CNBC-TV18's Citizen Monetary Policy Committee too voted for a 25 basis points cut. While four of the five members voted for a 25 basis points rate cut, one panellist voted for a 40 basis points cut.

The majority of respondents polled by CNBC-TV18 said that the MPC will deliver a 25 basis points cut, and 40 percent expected a 40 basis points cut.

Follow our RBI Monetary Policy Coverage LIVE blog here.