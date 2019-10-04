#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

Updated : October 04, 2019 11:55 AM IST

The majority of respondents polled by CNBC-TV18 said that the MPC will deliver a 25 basis points cut, and 40 percent expected a 40 basis points cut.
CNBC-TV18's Citizen Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 25 basis points cut.  
While four of the five members voted for a 25 basis points rate cut, one panellist has voted for a 40 basis points cut.
