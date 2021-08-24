RBI MPC Minutes: Not worried about transient surge in inflation above 6%, says Prof JR Varma

Professor Varma not only dissented from voting for an accommodative stance but also asked for the reverse repo rate to be raised – so that the difference between the repo and the reverse repo is narrowed - arguing that extremely cheap money is doing little good and can do a lot of harm.

The minutes of the August 8 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting may be long remembered as the JR Varma minutes. Professor Varma not only dissented from voting for an accommodative stance but also asked for the reverse repo rate to be raised – so that the difference between the repo and the reverse repo is narrowed - arguing that extremely cheap money is doing little good and can do a lot of harm. Jayanth R Varma, professor of Finance at IIM-Ahmedabad, and a member of MPC, decoded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy stance.

“Inflation is volatile. It will spike one month, it will come down next month, that does not worry me at all,” he said.

“My focus has not been on the month-by-month fluctuation in the inflation rates. I am more concerned about the longer-term projections. When the projection says that it is going to be above 5 percent right up to the first quarter of the next financial year – that is what is worrying me. I am not worried about a transient surge to or beyond 6 percent. That is something that one can live with but if it starts persisting above 5 percent for several quarters, that is the thing that I worry about more,” he stated.

According to him, the purpose of the inflation band is to deal with all kinds of forecast errors. “It is very hard to forecast inflation further ahead. There is a lot of noise and the data and even if you target 4, there is a good chance that you will end up at 5-5.5 percent. So the band gives you the comfort, you target somewhere in the middle and don’t worry about the uncertainties that are there,” he explained.

“The mandate is provided by the government and the target is set by the government, the target is 4 percent and you are allowed 2 percent around that for all the mistakes that will happen, all the measurement errors that will happen, all the implementation problems that will be there. You do not have the flexibility of choosing the target within that band, that is where the crux of this agreement is,” he shared.

“During the last few quarters when we crossed 6 percent a couple of times, I wasn’t too concerned. But, I think the pandemic has changed and when you look at the second wave of COVID-19, it is very different from the first one. Its impact on the economy is very mild. We are not seeing an impact on the economy, which is why in my minutes I called the pandemic a neutron bomb. If the impact on the economy is muted then the pandemic ceases to be a reason for saying let us be relaxed about high inflation,” he said.

