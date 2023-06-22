CNBC TV18
RBI MPC minutes: Monsoon uncertainties worry members, including governor

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 22, 2023

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the South West monsoon in the backdrop of a likely El Nino weather pattern needs to be watched carefully, especially for its impact on food prices in India. Find out what the other MPC members had to say.

The South West monsoon plays a major role in the Indian economy. So, from economists to farmers to RBI MPC members, everybody prays for a bumper monsoon as it would cool food inflation and boost demand for consumer goods.

Likewise, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has raised concerns over the delayed or weak monsoon in the minutes released on Thursday, June 22.


The RBI governor said the South West monsoon in the backdrop of a likely El Nino weather pattern needs to be watched carefully, especially for its impact on food prices in India.

