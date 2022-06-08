Shaktikanta Das announces 50 bps hike in repo rate, says focus on withdrawal of accommodation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced a hike of 50 basis points in the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to banks — to 4.9 percent. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to raise the repo rate and decided to remain focused on withdrawal of its 'accommodative' stance to ensure inflation stays within target levels going forward while supporting growth.

The latest RBI action comes at a time when central banks are faced with the Herculean task of taming inflation without slowing down economic growth. The announcements are in line with the expectations of economists and bankers.

A majority of economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the June 8 rate hike at 50-100 basis points.

"The repo rate is still below pre-pandemic levels... The MPC noted that in such a challenging global environment, domestic economic activity is gaining traction... We will remain focused on bringing down inflation closer to target and focus on macroeconomic stability," Governor Das said.

The monetary policy panel decided to retain its real GDP growth forecasts for the year ending March 2023.

The MPC, however, raised its forecast for retail inflation — gauged by the Consumer Price Index — by 100 basis points to 6.7 percent.

On May 4, Das had announced the MPC's decision to hike the repo rate from a record low to 4.4 percent and to lift the cash reserve ratio (CRR) — the amount of cash commercial banks are required to keep parked with the RBI — by 50 bps to 4.5 percent.

Official data released last month showed India's official GDP growth reading hit a four-quarter low of 4.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in the January-March period. Economic growth for the full year ended March 2022 came in at 8.7 percent due to a low base of the previous year, though lower than the statistics office's estimate of 8.9 percent.