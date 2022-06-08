RBI MPC Meeting June 2022 LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will shortly reveal what's in store for the economy at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee's bi-monthly deliberations. The MPC is widely expected to announce a hike in the repo rate — the key rate at which the RBI lenders money to commercial banks — in today's statement. This is the first policy review since the RBI's surprise announcement of a 40 basis-point hike in the key rate on May 4. It comes at a time when major central banks around the globe are facing the Herculean task of taming decades-high inflation without causing an economic slowdown.
Almost all the bankers in a CNBC-TV18 poll, expect RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to keep Cash Reserve Ratio unchanged in this month's policy
Opening Bell: Nifty holds 16,400 as investors eye RBI MPC announcement
Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome. The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex rose 50 points to 55,150 and the broader NSE Nifty50 was hovering around the 16,400, up 0.11 percent.
RBI's Current Policy Rate
The policy repo rate is currently at 4.40 percent, after the MPC's surprise move to hike the repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks — by 40 basis points. The Standing Deposit Facility Rate is at 4.15 percent and the Fixed Reverse Repo Rate stands at 3.35 percent.
60% of bankers polled by CNBC-TV18 see repo rate in 5.5-5.75% range by March 2023
RBI Policy | MPC seen raising repo rate by 25-50 bps in June
Half the respondents in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate today, and the other half expects an increase of anywhere between 25 and 50 basis points.
The majority of 10 economists polled see half a percentage point hike in the repo rate in June itself. (Here's what to expect from the RBI)
