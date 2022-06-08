RBI Policy | MPC seen raising repo rate by 25-50 bps in June

Half the respondents in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate today, and the other half expects an increase of anywhere between 25 and 50 basis points.

The majority of 10 economists polled see half a percentage point hike in the repo rate in June itself. (Here's what to expect from the RBI)