Why RBI may choose to keep interest rates unchanged for now

Considering the April inflation numbers and the potential to decline further, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to continue to hold the pause button at its three-day meeting this week, anticipate experts. The RBI MPC will hold its bi-monthly deliberations from June 6 to June 8, 2023. The decision of the 43rd meeting of the six-member MPC would be announced on Thursday (June 8).

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of economists, the central bank is likely to go for a pause in its interest rate hike decision. The MPC may retain its stance at withdrawal of accommodation, most of the economists believe, even as there is a possibility for a change to neutral.

The MPC is meeting in the backdrop of consumer price-based (CPI) inflation declining to an 18-month low of 4.7 percent in April from 5.66 percent in the previous month, staying well below the central bank's upper tolerance zone for the second consecutive month, as food prices eased. The RBI targets an inflation range of 2 percent-6 percent.

'MPC's next move would depend on data'

"Considering the drop in CPI inflation along with the effects on GDP and GST kitty, we anticipate that the MPC will continue to hold the pause button. In its previous policy, the MPC clearly stated that its next move would depend on data, and the latest inflation numbers were within the target range," said Mahesh Agarwal, National Head - Wealth, AUM Capital Market.

"Furthermore, the IMD has indicated a normal monsoon, despite some concerns about El Nino, which will provide support to the RBI. Liquidity above 1.00 lakh crore is comfortable as evident from weighted average credit rating (WACR) remaining around 6.25 percent, so no concern arising for the same," Agarwal said.

From a global perspective, there has been a correction in global metal prices, and oil prices are also under control, both of which contribute to reducing the inflationary trend.

"Although there has been a slight increase in the likelihood of the Fed hiking rates in its next policy, the probability remains relatively moderate. This prospect of the US raising rates will actually provide comfort to the RBI, as hiking rates in the US can exert pressure on the Indian currency and, ultimately, the interest rate. It is worth noting that the RBI has generally been successful in maintaining the currency within a tight range," Agarwal stated.

"Keeping in view all these factors collectively, we expect the MPC to maintain the current rates and the overall outlook appears to be stable. The market will respond favorably, and the 10-year yield is predicted to reach a low of 6.90/92 with more softening expectations in short-term yields," the expert added.

The central bank may continue to pause on the interest rates and retain repo rate at 6.5 percent, said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda.

"The reason is that inflation has come in lower than 5 per cent in April and will be even lower in May. This being the case, the view would be that past repo rate actions have had an effect on inflation and hence there can be another pause taken," Sabnavis stated.

After the last MPC meeting in April, the central bank paused its rate hike cycle and stayed with the 6.5 percent repo rate. Prior to that, the RBI had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year in a bid to tame inflation.