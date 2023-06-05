Why RBI may choose to keep interest rates unchanged for now

In its previous policy meeting in April, the RBI MPC clearly stated that its next move would depend on data, and the latest inflation numbers were within the target range

Considering the April inflation numbers and the potential to decline further, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to continue to hold the pause button at its three-day meeting this week, anticipate experts. The RBI MPC will hold its bi-monthly deliberations from June 6 to June 8, 2023. The decision of the 43rd meeting of the six-member MPC would be announced on Thursday (June 8).

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll of economists, the central bank is likely to go for a pause in its interest rate hike decision. The MPC may retain its stance at withdrawal of accommodation, most of the economists believe, even as there is a possibility for a change to neutral.