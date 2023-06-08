RBI MPC lowers the FY24 inflation forecast to 5.1% from 5.2%

RBI MPC Meeting: "With the policy repo rate at 6.5 percent and full year projected inflation for FY24 at just a little above 5 percent, real positive rate continues to be positive," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has lowered its CPI inflation forecast for FY24 to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent, said Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, June 8.

For the first quarter, it has projected the CPI inflation to be 4.6 percent, 5.2 percent for the second quarter, 5.4 percent in the third quarter and 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

"Going forward, with the recent rabi harvest remainging largely immune to the weather events the near term inflation outlook looks more favourable than last MPC meeting in April. Uncertainties remain on distribution of monsoon and the interplay between el nino and indian ocean dipole. geopolitcal tensions, uncertainties around the monsoon and international commodity prices, especially sugar, rice and crude oil, and volatitlity in financial markets, pose upside risks to inflation," he said. The CPI inflation projection of 5.1 percent was arrived at after assuming these factors and a normal monsoon.

'Headline inflation still above target'

Das said inflation continues to rule above targets across world.

The RBI governor said the headline inflation has been projected to remain above 4 percent throughout FY24. He said the the CPI in March eased and moved into tolerance band. "Headline inflation is still above target as per latest data and is expected to remain so according to our projections for FY24," he said.

"We have made good progress in containing growth, supporting inflation and maintaining financial and external sector stability. Despite three years of global turmoil, India's growth has bounced back and headline CPI inflation is easing," he said.

However, Das said that given the uncertainties it is important to maintain an 'Arjuna's eye' on the inflation scenario.

"Nevertheless, we need to move towards our primary target of 4 percent inflation. It is always the last leg of the journey which is the toughest. I wish to emphasize we will do whatever is necessary to ensure long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored," he added.