RBI MPC lowers the FY24 inflation forecast to 5.1% from 5.2%

RBI MPC lowers the FY24 inflation forecast to 5.1% from 5.2%

By Shloka Badkar  Jun 8, 2023 11:03:02 AM IST (Updated)

RBI MPC Meeting: "With the policy repo rate at 6.5 percent and full year projected inflation for FY24 at just a little above 5 percent, real positive rate continues to be positive," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has lowered its CPI inflation forecast for FY24 to 5.1 percent from 5.2 percent, said Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, June 8. 

For the first quarter, it has projected the CPI inflation to be 4.6 percent, 5.2 percent for the second quarter, 5.4 percent in the third quarter and 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter.
X