RBI MPC LIVE Updates: India's Monetary Policy Committee to announce rate decision today

Editor’s (Latha Venkatesh) take before RBI policy:
I would go with the 35 basis hike now. The scare we got on the rupee overnight - two consecutive days of sharp falls indicates that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cannot ignore the current account deficit (CAD). Good growth on our part is leading to high input consumption and poor global growth means lower exports. So, we just have to bring down our consumption and that will not be lost on the Reserve Bank, I would assume.
Stance change is where everyone's looking for data or looking for some tweak. The chances are, they may add something like it will be will be data driven. But I just want to point out to all of you two sentences in the 30th September statement - Let us all just watch these two statements and we will know whether the Reserve Bank is tweaking. One sentence is the MPC is of the view that further calibrated action is needed to keep inflation anchored. Do they persist with that statement? The MPC has decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains under target. Again, do they continue with that, or are they diluting the sentence? That really will be what the market will watch out for.