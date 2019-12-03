#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
RBI MPC Meet: Economists see another rate cut in the offing

Updated : December 03, 2019 07:47 PM IST

Nine out of the ten economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said that they expect a quarter of a percentage point cut
The repo rate has been cut five times this year, totaling 1.35 percent or 135 basis points
RBI MPC Meet: Economists see another rate cut in the offing
