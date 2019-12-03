RBI MPC Meet: Economists see another rate cut in the offing
Updated : December 03, 2019 07:47 PM IST
Nine out of the ten economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said that they expect a quarter of a percentage point cut
The repo rate has been cut five times this year, totaling 1.35 percent or 135 basis points
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more