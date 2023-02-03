English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

RBI MPC meet: Cannot overlook global issues posing threat to economy, says economist

economy | Feb 3, 2023 3:35 PM IST

RBI MPC meet: Cannot overlook global issues posing threat to economy, says economist

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   Feb 3, 2023 3:35 PM IST (Published)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Mini

The Union Budget is done and now the Monetary Policy will be announced on February 8th. The US Federal Reserve is signaling disinflation has begun. How will this impact the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The US Federal Reserve is signaling that disinflation has begun, but will this impact the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting? CNBC-TV18's Citizens Monetary Policy Committee which has Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician; Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist-India at Citi, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India, Sonal Varma, MD and Chief Economist-India at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities and Sajjid Chinoy of JPMorgan on board met to discuss whether or not should the RBI hike rates.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world

Budget 2023: Aiming to establish India as skill capital of the world

Feb 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class 

Budget 2023: New Income Tax slab — A tectonic shift indeed in favour of the middle class 

Feb 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Budget 2023: Taking a bold step to unlock India’s potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Budget 2023: Moving closer towards universal health through proper implementation is key

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist-India at Citi, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the current account deficit, particularly with regards to services and said that the RBI cannot overlook the macro and global issues that may still pose a threat to the economy.
Also Read | Indian economy remains resilient in hostile global environment, says RBI governor
He said, “We are now at 2.2 percent of current account deficit for next fiscal year. Now, 2.2 percent is still USD 85 billion of current account deficit and that means we require USD 85 billion of flow just to match the balance of payments, which in a year, if global dollar liquidity gets tightened, is not going to be an easy thing to do. So, my point is that the RBI cannot take its eyes off this issue.”
Sonal Varma, MD and Chief Economist-India at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities, also weighed in on the current economic situation in India. She said that the decline in inflation numbers is a definite positive, but pointed out that the aggregate inflation basket is still very sticky. Despite this, she feels that signals suggest that there should be faster disinflation and that the goods component of inflation will also moderate. In her opinion, inflation is now less of an issue compared to December.
Also Read | New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard
She said, “It (inflation) is less of an issue for sure, compared to back in December. The details are more mixed, but the forward looking indicators are also positive.”
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X