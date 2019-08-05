#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
RBI MPC meet: Another rate cut in the offing, says CNBC-TV18 poll

August 05, 2019

With the headline inflation broadly tracking MPC’s estimates and core inflation moderating since the last policy, monsoon shortfall easing and growth appearing to remain subdued for some time, the markets are factoring in a rate cut.
The RBI is also expected to stick to its ‘accommodative’ stance, and could bring down repo rates by another 50 basis points in 2019, including the August policy.
RBI MPC meet: Another rate cut in the offing, says CNBC-TV18 poll
