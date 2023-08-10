RBI MPC Meet 2023 | Repo rate left unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision

Policy stance also remains unchanged at "withdrawal of accommodation." This was maintained with a 5:1 vote.

The Reserve Bank of India will not hike its lending rate (repo rate), in-line with consensus expectations of market watchers and economists. The repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5 percent, as announced in the June policy. A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the Monetary Policy Committee to maintain status quo.

Share Market Live NSE

Policy stance also remains unchanged at "withdrawal of accommodation." This was maintained with a 5:1 vote.

The central bank in a major decision has increased its inflation forecast for financial year 2024 to 5.4 percent from the earlier projection of 5.1 percent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the inflation is expected to surge in the months of July and August due to rising vegetable prices.

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is unchanged at 6.25 percent. Moreover, the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates have also been left unchanged.

Post the RBI policy decisions, the Nifty 50 index has cooled off sharply from the day's high. The index is down over 100 points now and is trading close to the 19,500 mark. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank index fell below the 44,500 mark, falling nearly 500 points from the day's high.

The governor further said that India's Current Account Deficit was contained at 2 percent of the GDP in financial year 2023, adding that the CAD will remain imminently manageable during the current financial year.

The Reserve Bank of India has also kept its financial year 2024 GDP forecast unchanged at 6.5 percent.

I think higher for longer is what the governor did emphasize maybe in the global context, but that also remains the key even domestically," Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said on the inflation targets being raised. "We do not look at a possibility of a rate cutting cycle happening anytime this financial year, we will have to, again, evaluate the conditions going ahead into the next year. But at the moment, I think there's more upside risk to inflation in the absolute near term," she added.

Starting August 12, Scheduled commercial banks have been told to maintain incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 10 percent on an increase in deposits between May 19-July 28. This is only a temporary measure and a further review on the same would be taken on September 8.