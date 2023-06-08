RBI MPC Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das likely to maintain status quo, shows CNBC-TV18 poll

RBI likely to continue its stance of withdrawing accommodation
CNBC-TV18 poll respondents believe that the RBI will continue its stance of withdrawing accommodation. They have observed an increase in liquidity since the announcement of the exchange of Rs 2000 notes. While some expect a slight adjustment in the wording, the overall stance is expected to remain unchanged.
RBI MPC Live: Has RBI rate hike cycle reached its end?
After raising rates six times in the current cycle, the MPC took a pause in April. Despite the RBI governor reiterating that it was only a pause and not a change in direction, all respondents in a CNBC-TV18 poll believe that the rate hike cycle has reached its end, and interest rates will not rise further.
Seventy percent of the respondents anticipate the first rate cut to occur in the first half of the next financial year, while the remaining 30 percent expect it in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.
Nifty up 6% since April RBI policy meet
Domestic equity benchmark Nifty 50 has continued to demonstrate its strong bullish momentum, while the Bank Nifty index has exhibited some underperformance in anticipation of the RBI policy outcome today.
The Nifty index has gained a little over 1,100 points or six percent, while the Bank Nifty is up 7.8 percent since the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the RBI in April, 2023.
RBI MPC Live: Policy outcome announcement begins at 10 am
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will at 10 am announce the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) latest decision on key interest rates, inflation and GDP projections for the current fiscal.
