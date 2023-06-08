RBI MPC Meet 2023: Unanimous decision to leave repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is unchanged at 6.25 percent. Moreover, the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates have also been left unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India will not hike its lending rate (repo rate), in-line with consensus expectations of market watchers and economists. The repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5 percent, as announced in the April policy. A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the Monetary Policy Committee to maintain status quo.

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is unchanged at 6.25 percent. Moreover, the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates have also been left unchanged.