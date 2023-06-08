CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsRBI MPC Meet 2023: Unanimous decision to leave repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC Meet 2023: Unanimous decision to leave repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC Meet 2023: Unanimous decision to leave repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 8, 2023 10:40:08 AM IST (Updated)

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is unchanged at 6.25 percent. Moreover, the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates have also been left unchanged.

The Reserve Bank of India will not hike its lending rate (repo rate), in-line with consensus expectations of market watchers and economists. The repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5 percent, as announced in the April policy. A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the Monetary Policy Committee to maintain status quo.

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is unchanged at 6.25 percent. Moreover, the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates have also been left unchanged.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X